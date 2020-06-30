All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 101 OAKRIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
101 OAKRIDGE COURT
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:10 PM

101 OAKRIDGE COURT

101 Oak Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

101 Oak Ridge Court, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come Home! This is an awesome bright and spacious villa-home with 1 car garage. Property is pet friendly and has a huge fenced backyard, which includes lawn-care. This 2 bedroom 2 full size bathroom has many desirable features.
Kitchen has plenty of storage space, stainless steel (new) refrigerate, microwave and stove; granite counter-top with modern backsplash, under-mount sink and open floor plan. Spacious Living room has bigger size window, tile flooring and access to screened in patio. Both bedroom are really good size and can easily accommodate Queen or King size bedroom furniture. Property has fresh coat of paint. Master bathroom has been remodeled with travertine flooring, shower tile has inlay boarder and builtin shelving; as well as deep oversize linen closet.
Washer and Dryer hook-up ready.
Extra outside features: Oversize storage shed with tables.
Community offers quite neighborhood for day or night walks, Pool and Tennis. Property is close to everything. Lawn-care included with rent.
Property is adjacent to Lake Mary. Just minutes from Downtown Lake Mary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 OAKRIDGE COURT have any available units?
101 OAKRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 101 OAKRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 101 OAKRIDGE COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 OAKRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
101 OAKRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 OAKRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 OAKRIDGE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 101 OAKRIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 101 OAKRIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 101 OAKRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 OAKRIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 OAKRIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 101 OAKRIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 101 OAKRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 101 OAKRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 101 OAKRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 OAKRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 OAKRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 OAKRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology