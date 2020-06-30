101 OAKRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Come Home! This is an awesome bright and spacious villa-home with 1 car garage. Property is pet friendly and has a huge fenced backyard, which includes lawn-care. This 2 bedroom 2 full size bathroom has many desirable features.

Kitchen has plenty of storage space, stainless steel (new) refrigerate, microwave and stove; granite counter-top with modern backsplash, under-mount sink and open floor plan. Spacious Living room has bigger size window, tile flooring and access to screened in patio. Both bedroom are really good size and can easily accommodate Queen or King size bedroom furniture. Property has fresh coat of paint. Master bathroom has been remodeled with travertine flooring, shower tile has inlay boarder and builtin shelving; as well as deep oversize linen closet.

Washer and Dryer hook-up ready.

Extra outside features: Oversize storage shed with tables.

Community offers quite neighborhood for day or night walks, Pool and Tennis. Property is close to everything. Lawn-care included with rent.

Property is adjacent to Lake Mary. Just minutes from Downtown Lake Mary