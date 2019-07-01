929 Woodbridge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this beautiful Safety Harbor town home. It is a quaint friendly place to live. There is a one car garage to pull right into. Space for guest parking too. When you walk in your home there is a office just to the left. Next walk into this spacious remodeled kitchen and relax with a beverage. There is a beverage refrigerator plus an EXTRA wide professional Double Door Refrigerator. then relax in your living room. Painted and sealed Concrete painted floor with 10 Ft ceilings. Fenced back yard with artifical turf so NO yard work. Three large bedrooms upstairs with a full size stackable washer and dryer. Close to Quaint Safety Harbor District, shops, restaurants. Close to McMullen Booth for access to all the stores and restaurants you can imagine. Call today to see this rental. Available August 10th