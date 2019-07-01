660 11th Place North

Amenities

Dont miss your chance to see this 4 bedroom 1 bath solid block home in Safety Harbor!! This house has been freshly renovated and is ready for rent or to move right in. NEWER ROOF, NEW AC. This home features a brand new Kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and appliance package with transferable warranties. The bedrooms all have New flooring and the house has been professionally painted inside and out. Very close to downtown Safety harbor.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.