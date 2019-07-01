All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 660 11th Place North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
660 11th Place North
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

660 11th Place North

660 11th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

660 11th Pl, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dont miss your chance to see this 4 bedroom 1 bath solid block home in Safety Harbor!! This house has been freshly renovated and is ready for rent or to move right in. NEWER ROOF, NEW AC. This home features a brand new Kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and appliance package with transferable warranties. The bedrooms all have New flooring and the house has been professionally painted inside and out. Very close to downtown Safety harbor.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 11th Place North have any available units?
660 11th Place North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
Is 660 11th Place North currently offering any rent specials?
660 11th Place North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 11th Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 11th Place North is pet friendly.
Does 660 11th Place North offer parking?
No, 660 11th Place North does not offer parking.
Does 660 11th Place North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 11th Place North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 11th Place North have a pool?
No, 660 11th Place North does not have a pool.
Does 660 11th Place North have accessible units?
No, 660 11th Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 660 11th Place North have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 11th Place North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 11th Place North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 660 11th Place North has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSafety Harbor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Safety Harbor 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSafety Harbor Apartments with Garages
Safety Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa