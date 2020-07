Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom updated house in Safety Harbor Fl walking distance to downtown Safety Harbor restaurants, bars, spa, bayshore blvd and parks. Home features an updated kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous wood flooring through out, gorgeous stone t.v. with en electric fireplace, and much more. Very close to Tampa International airport, Clearwater Beach, Downtown St Petersburg and much more.