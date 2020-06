Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Double wide mobile home in Briar Creek - Property Id: 292400



Large double wide 1250 sq ft air conditioned mobile home in the 55+ Briar Creek community. Corner lot with view of pond. Large indoor laundry room. Large master bathroom with double vanity and walk in closet. No dogs. Tenant must be 55 years or older. Rent includes water, sewage, garbage, lawn care and full use of community pool and hot tub. 1 year lease. $1195 per month. Owners live n neighborhood. Available now.

No Pets Allowed



