Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:13 AM

520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE

520 Harbor Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

520 Harbor Grove Circle, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spectacular value in Safety Harbor! Located in the upscale subdivision of Harbor Grove, this two story treasure has it all. Featuring upgraded flooring, light fixtures, window treatments, soaring ceilings and a downstairs Master suite, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinetry and stainless appliances and a formal dining room that will fit the largest furniture. Upstairs, all the secondary bedrooms are oversized and the home comes with an enormous bonus room that could be a theater or game room. A screened-in pool completes the package.

Available for immediate occupancy. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE have any available units?
520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
