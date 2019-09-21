520 HARBOR GROVE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Spectacular value in Safety Harbor! Located in the upscale subdivision of Harbor Grove, this two story treasure has it all. Featuring upgraded flooring, light fixtures, window treatments, soaring ceilings and a downstairs Master suite, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinetry and stainless appliances and a formal dining room that will fit the largest furniture. Upstairs, all the secondary bedrooms are oversized and the home comes with an enormous bonus room that could be a theater or game room. A screened-in pool completes the package.



Available for immediate occupancy. Welcome home!