Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
3293 Mallard Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:34 AM

3293 Mallard Dr

3293 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3293 Mallard Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
sauna
Stunning 3/2/2 1,734 sq. ft. custom executive home on a corner lot in Safety Harbor with no Deed Restrictions!

Completely updated with split floorplan, gourmet kitchen, wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, a double oven, center island and more.

The living room has an fireplace and it flows onto the pool deck and tropical backyard for that perfect Florida lifestyle.

There's a saltwater pool and spa and a dry-heat sauna to paper you, along with a spacious master suite.

Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3293 Mallard Dr have any available units?
3293 Mallard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 3293 Mallard Dr have?
Some of 3293 Mallard Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3293 Mallard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3293 Mallard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3293 Mallard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3293 Mallard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 3293 Mallard Dr offer parking?
No, 3293 Mallard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3293 Mallard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3293 Mallard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3293 Mallard Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3293 Mallard Dr has a pool.
Does 3293 Mallard Dr have accessible units?
No, 3293 Mallard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3293 Mallard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3293 Mallard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3293 Mallard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3293 Mallard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
