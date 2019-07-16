3293 Mallard Dr

Amenities
Stunning 3/2/2 1,734 sq. ft. custom executive home on a corner lot in Safety Harbor with no Deed Restrictions!
Completely updated with split floorplan, gourmet kitchen, wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, a double oven, center island and more.
The living room has an fireplace and it flows onto the pool deck and tropical backyard for that perfect Florida lifestyle.
There's a saltwater pool and spa and a dry-heat sauna to paper you, along with a spacious master suite.
Available August 1st.