228 8th Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 1 bedroom / 1 bath in the heart of Safety Harbor. This is part of a quadruplex and is located one block from the vibrant Main street. All units have been nicely updated with new flooring, water heater, paint, landscaping and roof. All units are individually metered for water and electricity. Call for the dates/times on our next open house.



Requirements/Qualifications

-Monthly rent is $900

-Tenant pays their own utilities

-The applicant is responsible for a $30 non-refundable application fee for a background & credit check. responsible couples complete one application. Unresponsible couples/roommates each complete an application.

-Tenant gross monthly household income must be 3x rent to qualify. ($2700)

-Funds to move in are FIRST, LAST months rent and SECURITY DEPOSIT ($2700) - (last month rent may be waived with excellent credit.)

-Pets allowed with landlord approval - Pet Fee $200 & Pet Deposit $200 per animal.

-Annual Lease only

-No housing vouchers accepted

For additional information call Steve