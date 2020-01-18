All apartments in Safety Harbor
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:47 AM

228 8th Ave N

228 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

228 8th Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 1 bedroom / 1 bath in the heart of Safety Harbor. This is part of a quadruplex and is located one block from the vibrant Main street. All units have been nicely updated with new flooring, water heater, paint, landscaping and roof. All units are individually metered for water and electricity. Call for the dates/times on our next open house.

Requirements/Qualifications
-Monthly rent is $900
-Tenant pays their own utilities
-The applicant is responsible for a $30 non-refundable application fee for a background & credit check. responsible couples complete one application. Unresponsible couples/roommates each complete an application.
-Tenant gross monthly household income must be 3x rent to qualify. ($2700)
-Funds to move in are FIRST, LAST months rent and SECURITY DEPOSIT ($2700) - (last month rent may be waived with excellent credit.)
-Pets allowed with landlord approval - Pet Fee $200 & Pet Deposit $200 per animal.
-Annual Lease only
-No housing vouchers accepted
For additional information call Steve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 8th Ave N have any available units?
228 8th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
Is 228 8th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
228 8th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 8th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 8th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 228 8th Ave N offer parking?
No, 228 8th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 228 8th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 8th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 8th Ave N have a pool?
No, 228 8th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 228 8th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 228 8th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 228 8th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 8th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 8th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 8th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
