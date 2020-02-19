224 8th Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT: Quaint 1 bedroom / 1 bath in the heart of Safety Harbor. This is part of a quadruplex and is located one block from the vibrant Main street. All units have been nicely updated with new flooring, water heater, paint, landscaping, and roof. All units are individually metered for water and electricity. Clean and ready for immediate occupancy.



Qualifications/requirements

-Monthly rent is $900(1bedroom)

-Applicant responsible for a $30 non-refundable application fee for a background & credit check.

-Tenant gross monthly household income must be 3x rent to qualify. ($2700 1-bed)

-Funds to move in are FIRST, LAST months rent and SECURITY DEPOSIT ($2700 1-bed) (last month rent may be waived with excellent credit.)

-Pets allowed with landlord approval - Pet Fee $200 & Pet Deposit $200 per animal.

-Annual Lease only

-No housing vouchers accepted