Safety Harbor, FL
1410 Spruce Street
1410 Spruce Street

1410 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Spruce Street, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Walking in you find the living room and dining room connecting to the kitchen area as well in a spacious area. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, granite counter tops, plenty of counter top space. Master is roomy with it's walk in closet and full bathroom with granite counter top/vanity, tiled flooring and a enclosed standing shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility hook ups and a single car garage. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Spruce Street have any available units?
1410 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 1410 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1410 Spruce Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 1410 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.

