125 5TH AVENUE N

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor. Located just off Main Street, this three bedroom, two bathroom, single family home, includes a new kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. The master bath, guest bath, and tile flooring are just a few updates to mention. Come see the rest of the house! Call today for a private tour. Application fee required. No previous evictions or felonies. 1st. Last, Security due to move in. 600+ Credit score required.