Safety Harbor, FL
125 5TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

125 5TH AVENUE N

125 5th Avenue North · (813) 508-7526
Location

125 5th Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor. Located just off Main Street, this three bedroom, two bathroom, single family home, includes a new kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. The master bath, guest bath, and tile flooring are just a few updates to mention. Come see the rest of the house! Call today for a private tour. Application fee required. No previous evictions or felonies. 1st. Last, Security due to move in. 600+ Credit score required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 5TH AVENUE N have any available units?
125 5TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 5TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 125 5TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 5TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
125 5TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 5TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 125 5TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 5TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
