125 5TH AVENUE N

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

AVAILABLE NOW. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor. Located just off Main Street, this three bedroom, two bathroom, single family home, includes a new kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. The master bath, guest bath, and tile flooring are just a few updates to mention. Come see the rest of the house! Call today for a private tour. Application fee required. No previous evictions or felonies. 1st. Last, Security due to move in. 600+ Credit score required.