1015 3RD STREET N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON! Super Safety Harbor location. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house with tile throughout is updated and will be available mid July 2020. 1 car garage has door opener, entry code pad, washer/dryer hookup and double driveway. Door from Master Bedroom leads to a spacious screened porch and newly fenced back yard. Lot of storage here with walk in closet in Master, hall linen closet and large kitchen pantry, Just a short walk to downtown and all the charm the Harbor offers. Room sizes are approximate. Move in costs are first/security/application fee/pet fee (if applicable). Background/Credit check will be completed for prospective tenants. Tenants are required to carry renter's insurance including liability coverage with owner shown as additional insured. Home is in a trust and trustee is licensed real estate broker.