All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 1015 3RD STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
1015 3RD STREET N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

1015 3RD STREET N

1015 3rd Street North · (727) 415-3093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1015 3rd Street North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON! Super Safety Harbor location. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house with tile throughout is updated and will be available mid July 2020. 1 car garage has door opener, entry code pad, washer/dryer hookup and double driveway. Door from Master Bedroom leads to a spacious screened porch and newly fenced back yard. Lot of storage here with walk in closet in Master, hall linen closet and large kitchen pantry, Just a short walk to downtown and all the charm the Harbor offers. Room sizes are approximate. Move in costs are first/security/application fee/pet fee (if applicable). Background/Credit check will be completed for prospective tenants. Tenants are required to carry renter's insurance including liability coverage with owner shown as additional insured. Home is in a trust and trustee is licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 3RD STREET N have any available units?
1015 3RD STREET N has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 3RD STREET N have?
Some of 1015 3RD STREET N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 3RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1015 3RD STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 3RD STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 3RD STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1015 3RD STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1015 3RD STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1015 3RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 3RD STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 3RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 1015 3RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1015 3RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1015 3RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 3RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 3RD STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 3RD STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 3RD STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1015 3RD STREET N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity