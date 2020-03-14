1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED GROUND FLOOR UNIT. ONE BEDROOM/ ONE BATH, FURNISHED AND available for SHORT TERM LEASE. Move-in ready & full accommodations. Community is situated on beautiful ALLIGATOR LAKE with a view of Tampa Bay and located directly across from the REAM WILSON TRAIL. Also, just a short walk/ride to historic downtown SAFETY HARBOR with all of it's restaurants, activities & events. Unit is steps from HEATED POOL. Coin operated W/D located inside bldg. & just outside your front door. NO PETS/SMOKING. One bedroom/One bath is available to lease - approx. 700 SF. CALL AGENT for further details.