Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

1001 South Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1001 South Bayshore Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Sandal Cove

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
NEWLY REMODELED GROUND FLOOR UNIT. ONE BEDROOM/ ONE BATH, FURNISHED AND available for SHORT TERM LEASE. Move-in ready & full accommodations. Community is situated on beautiful ALLIGATOR LAKE with a view of Tampa Bay and located directly across from the REAM WILSON TRAIL. Also, just a short walk/ride to historic downtown SAFETY HARBOR with all of it's restaurants, activities & events. Unit is steps from HEATED POOL. Coin operated W/D located inside bldg. & just outside your front door. NO PETS/SMOKING. One bedroom/One bath is available to lease - approx. 700 SF. CALL AGENT for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
