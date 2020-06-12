411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill guest parking

FABULOUS WATERFRONT CONDO! GREAT Location, GREAT Lifestyle, GREAT Amenities in this much sought after Community of Safety Harbor! This SPACIOUS CONDO offers Exquisite Water Views, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Split floor Plan. HUGE Eat in Kitchen! This condo has been COMPLETELY REMODELED with ALL NEW: Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring throughout and Plush Carpeting in the bedrooms. Updated Kitchen and Baths, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Freshly Painted, New Ceiling Fans, and New Wood Blinds, New Hardware, New Closets,and New Light Fixtures. The Condo comes with a Boat Slip, a Brand new Fishing Pier and kayak storage, park benches and picnic seating on the Dock. Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet and a large closet in the Bathroom Dressing room. HUGE in door Laundry Room with extra storage as well. Covered Parking and Plenty of Additional Guest parking. Walk to the charming town of Safety Harbor, the Marina, Waterfront Park, Great Restaurants and Shops. Close to Florida's finest Beaches, Professional Sports, Performing Art Centers, and Airports. You will love the convenient location of this quaint Seaside community. VOTED THE BEST LOCATION ON TAMPA BAY! (This is a no smoking, no pet condo)