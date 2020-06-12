All apartments in Safety Harbor
411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

411 South Bayshore Boulevard · (727) 804-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 South Bayshore Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
FABULOUS WATERFRONT CONDO! GREAT Location, GREAT Lifestyle, GREAT Amenities in this much sought after Community of Safety Harbor! This SPACIOUS CONDO offers Exquisite Water Views, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Split floor Plan. HUGE Eat in Kitchen! This condo has been COMPLETELY REMODELED with ALL NEW: Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring throughout and Plush Carpeting in the bedrooms. Updated Kitchen and Baths, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Freshly Painted, New Ceiling Fans, and New Wood Blinds, New Hardware, New Closets,and New Light Fixtures. The Condo comes with a Boat Slip, a Brand new Fishing Pier and kayak storage, park benches and picnic seating on the Dock. Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet and a large closet in the Bathroom Dressing room. HUGE in door Laundry Room with extra storage as well. Covered Parking and Plenty of Additional Guest parking. Walk to the charming town of Safety Harbor, the Marina, Waterfront Park, Great Restaurants and Shops. Close to Florida's finest Beaches, Professional Sports, Performing Art Centers, and Airports. You will love the convenient location of this quaint Seaside community. VOTED THE BEST LOCATION ON TAMPA BAY! (This is a no smoking, no pet condo)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
