2041 sqft 2 story ,formal living room , dinning room and family room, master bath with large closets, nice back yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Close to I75 , Sun City , Beaches , nice small community with pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY have any available units?
814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY have?
Some of 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY currently offering any rent specials?
814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.