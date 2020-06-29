All apartments in Ruskin
814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY
814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY

814 College Leaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

814 College Leaf Way, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2041 sqft 2 story ,formal living room , dinning room and family room, master bath with large closets, nice back yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Close to I75 , Sun City , Beaches , nice small community with pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY have any available units?
814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY have?
Some of 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY currently offering any rent specials?
814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY pet-friendly?
No, 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY offer parking?
Yes, 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY offers parking.
Does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY have a pool?
Yes, 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY has a pool.
Does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY have accessible units?
No, 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 COLLEGE LEAF WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
