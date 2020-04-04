All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2231 Golden Falcon Drive

2231 Golden Falcon Drive · (813) 694-9785
Location

2231 Golden Falcon Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2231 Golden Falcon Drive · Avail. now

$1,449

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1578 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 2 BR 2 1/2 BA Townhouse in Ruskin - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

The Norfolk is a Spacious 2 bedroom, 1,578 square foot townhome that offers both comfort and luxury. With the bedrooms on the second floor, the two-story townhome offers space for entertainment on the first level. The master suite features dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Easy access to I-75, Amazon warehouse, Bradenton, Sarasota, St Petersburg, MaDill AFB, and Gulf beaches.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4817479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Golden Falcon Drive have any available units?
2231 Golden Falcon Drive has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2231 Golden Falcon Drive have?
Some of 2231 Golden Falcon Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Golden Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Golden Falcon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Golden Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 Golden Falcon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2231 Golden Falcon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Golden Falcon Drive does offer parking.
Does 2231 Golden Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Golden Falcon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Golden Falcon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2231 Golden Falcon Drive has a pool.
Does 2231 Golden Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2231 Golden Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Golden Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Golden Falcon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 Golden Falcon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 Golden Falcon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
