2231 Golden Falcon Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2 BR 2 1/2 BA Townhouse in Ruskin - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



The Norfolk is a Spacious 2 bedroom, 1,578 square foot townhome that offers both comfort and luxury. With the bedrooms on the second floor, the two-story townhome offers space for entertainment on the first level. The master suite features dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Easy access to I-75, Amazon warehouse, Bradenton, Sarasota, St Petersburg, MaDill AFB, and Gulf beaches.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE4817479)