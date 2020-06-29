All apartments in Ruskin
1325 Custer Bayou Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 2:53 PM

1325 Custer Bayou Street

1325 Custer Bayou Street · No Longer Available
Ruskin
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1325 Custer Bayou Street, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to a 2018 built home in a wonderful community. The community features a gated entrance, lawn care, and a community pool. The home has a great open floor plan, and is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing at home. The kitchen has an island and is open to the living room. A den is just off the living room, and the living room comes pre-wired with surround sound. A dining area has a great view through your sliding glass doors overlooking your covered lanai. The master bedroom is a good size and includes a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Across the street is the beautiful community pool that you can spend more time at since lawn care is included with this home. All appliances stay, and a water softening system is included. Call today to schedule your appointment to see this wonderful home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 4/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Custer Bayou Street have any available units?
1325 Custer Bayou Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 1325 Custer Bayou Street currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Custer Bayou Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Custer Bayou Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Custer Bayou Street is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Custer Bayou Street offer parking?
No, 1325 Custer Bayou Street does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Custer Bayou Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Custer Bayou Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Custer Bayou Street have a pool?
Yes, 1325 Custer Bayou Street has a pool.
Does 1325 Custer Bayou Street have accessible units?
No, 1325 Custer Bayou Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Custer Bayou Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Custer Bayou Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Custer Bayou Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Custer Bayou Street does not have units with air conditioning.
