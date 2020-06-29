1325 Custer Bayou Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to a 2018 built home in a wonderful community. The community features a gated entrance, lawn care, and a community pool. The home has a great open floor plan, and is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing at home. The kitchen has an island and is open to the living room. A den is just off the living room, and the living room comes pre-wired with surround sound. A dining area has a great view through your sliding glass doors overlooking your covered lanai. The master bedroom is a good size and includes a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Across the street is the beautiful community pool that you can spend more time at since lawn care is included with this home. All appliances stay, and a water softening system is included. Call today to schedule your appointment to see this wonderful home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 4/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

