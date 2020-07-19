460 Rainbow Springs Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

Come live in this fresh, stunning lakefront corner townhome. The home features a 2 car driveway with 2 additional spaces right next to it, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, porcelain tile throughout the first level, wood floorings on stairs and second level, new exterior paint, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, and utility closet with washer/dryer upstairs. Seminole Lakes has two pools, two tot lots, a basketball court, and it is within walking distance to Calypso Bay and Seminole Palms Park! This community is zoned for Everglades Elementary, Crestwood Community Middle, and Royal Palm Beach High School.