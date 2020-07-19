All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
460 Rainbow Springs Terrace
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

Location

460 Rainbow Springs Terrace, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Come live in this fresh, stunning lakefront corner townhome. The home features a 2 car driveway with 2 additional spaces right next to it, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, porcelain tile throughout the first level, wood floorings on stairs and second level, new exterior paint, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, and utility closet with washer/dryer upstairs. Seminole Lakes has two pools, two tot lots, a basketball court, and it is within walking distance to Calypso Bay and Seminole Palms Park! This community is zoned for Everglades Elementary, Crestwood Community Middle, and Royal Palm Beach High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace have any available units?
460 Rainbow Springs Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
What amenities does 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace have?
Some of 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
460 Rainbow Springs Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace offer parking?
No, 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace has a pool.
Does 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace have accessible units?
No, 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Rainbow Springs Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
