Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in the back of the quiet La Mancha subdivision. The large back yard is entirely fenced in and offers a storage shed for tools as well as screened in patios in both the front and back of the home. The home has a split floor plan allowing for privacy between rooms and an open, spacious living and dining area. The updated kitchen features granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances with plenty of room for multiple people to be cooking together. Best of all - There is NO HOA and pets are welcome!