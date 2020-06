Amenities

Remodeled condo in the heart of the Western Coommuities in Royal Palm. This condo features Tile through out, newer stainless steal oven, newer stainless steal refrigerator, and granite counter in a spacious kitchen with a window facing front of unit. Full sized washer and Dryer, and a remodeled master bath with a large Roman tub and walk in closet. Enclosed patio with sliding doors from the living room. Community has two pools and close to shops, entertainment and Restaurants.