All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Find more places like 121 Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Palm Beach, FL
/
121 Country Club Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

121 Country Club Drive

121 Country Club Drive · (203) 667-9771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royal Palm Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

121 Country Club Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,405

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! ***Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home which sits on a large lot, boasts tall, vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry & a breakfast bar. The great room features a fireplace & the master suite includes a private bath with dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower. The backyard includes a wooden deck overlooking a wooded area. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to takepossession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Country Club Drive have any available units?
121 Country Club Drive has a unit available for $2,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 121 Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 121 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 121 Country Club Drive offer parking?
No, 121 Country Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 121 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 121 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 121 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 121 Country Club Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Aire
570 Christina Dr
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

Royal Palm Beach 1 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach 2 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Royal Palm Beach Apartments with BalconiesRoyal Palm Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Breakers West

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity