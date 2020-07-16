121 Country Club Drive

Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! ***Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home which sits on a large lot, boasts tall, vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry & a breakfast bar. The great room features a fireplace & the master suite includes a private bath with dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower. The backyard includes a wooden deck overlooking a wooded area. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to takepossession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.