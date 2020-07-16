All apartments in Rockledge
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

1626 Peregrine Circle

1626 Peregrine Circle · (321) 591-8070
Location

1626 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL 32955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Available August 1, 2020. Well kept, beautiful CORNER UNIT, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in Ventura at Turtle Creek. Master bedroom has walk in closet, view of pond and master bath with walk in shower. Combo living and dining open with sliders out to screened balcony overlooking the pond. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer. Gorgeous, lushly landscaped community with clubhouse, gym and huge pool! Close to Viera shopping, restaurants and great schools! NO smoking of any kind...even on the balcony. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Peregrine Circle have any available units?
1626 Peregrine Circle has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1626 Peregrine Circle have?
Some of 1626 Peregrine Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Peregrine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Peregrine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Peregrine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Peregrine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 1626 Peregrine Circle offer parking?
No, 1626 Peregrine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1626 Peregrine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Peregrine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Peregrine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1626 Peregrine Circle has a pool.
Does 1626 Peregrine Circle have accessible units?
No, 1626 Peregrine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Peregrine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Peregrine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Peregrine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 Peregrine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
