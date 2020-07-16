1626 Peregrine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Available August 1, 2020. Well kept, beautiful CORNER UNIT, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in Ventura at Turtle Creek. Master bedroom has walk in closet, view of pond and master bath with walk in shower. Combo living and dining open with sliders out to screened balcony overlooking the pond. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer. Gorgeous, lushly landscaped community with clubhouse, gym and huge pool! Close to Viera shopping, restaurants and great schools! NO smoking of any kind...even on the balcony. No pets.