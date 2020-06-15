5540 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool putting green bbq/grill

Beautiful oceanfront 2/2 condo (corner) fully renovated with panoramic southeast to southwest views. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout, impact glass, fully furnished ready for you to move in. Enjoy all of the amenities Water Glades has to offer including oceanfront clubhouse, two pools, BBQ grills, putting green, gym. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. This is an amazing condo! Don't miss out! All utilities included except electric. $500 community deposit paid by landlord.