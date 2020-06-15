All apartments in Riviera Beach
5380 N Ocean Drive.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:26 PM

5380 N Ocean Drive

5380 North Ocean Drive · (561) 659-1575
Location

5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6c · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island. This spacious 1,711 total sft unit with Balcony has only been periodically used as a Vacation home and is in excellent condition .Upgrades include Renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms with Granite Countertops, SS Range, Microwave, Newer Cabinetry, Italian tile, Pristine Carpets in the Bedrooms ,and Closet inserts. It is also equipped with Accordian Hurricane Shutters and indoor parking for your convenience. This is aTURNKEY condo; ALL Furniture, including Accessories are included. Eastpointe 1 has a newly renovated Lobby, Ocean Lounge and Hallways.Steps to the beach, enjoy the pool,spa,grill ,exercise room and lib

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5380 N Ocean Drive have any available units?
5380 N Ocean Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5380 N Ocean Drive have?
Some of 5380 N Ocean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5380 N Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5380 N Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5380 N Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5380 N Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 5380 N Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5380 N Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 5380 N Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5380 N Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5380 N Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5380 N Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 5380 N Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 5380 N Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5380 N Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5380 N Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5380 N Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5380 N Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

