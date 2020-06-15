5380 N Ocean Drive.

Amenities

For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island. This spacious 1,711 total sft unit with Balcony has only been periodically used as a Vacation home and is in excellent condition .Upgrades include Renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms with Granite Countertops, SS Range, Microwave, Newer Cabinetry, Italian tile, Pristine Carpets in the Bedrooms ,and Closet inserts. It is also equipped with Accordian Hurricane Shutters and indoor parking for your convenience. This is aTURNKEY condo; ALL Furniture, including Accessories are included. Eastpointe 1 has a newly renovated Lobby, Ocean Lounge and Hallways.Steps to the beach, enjoy the pool,spa,grill ,exercise room and lib