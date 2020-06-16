4200 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool sauna tennis court

Beautifully upgraded furnished unit at Cote D Azur on Singer Island. Low floor with northern exposure for gorgeous intracoastal and ocean views. The kitchen offers granite countertops and wood cabinetry and has been opened up to the living room. The great room has ample living spaces for media, dining and an eat-in kitchen as well as a nice outdoor balcony with furniture. The master bedroom features expanded an expanded floor plan. Cote D Azur amenities include a secured private gate access, 2 tennis courts, heated swimming pool, owner's lounge with library and meeting areas, fitness facilities, sauna, and a private beach walk.