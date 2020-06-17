4006 Dorado Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful CBS home offers a large open floor plan with updated Kitchen and bathrooms! Featuring stainless steal app., newer AC (installed 2017), granite counters, freshly painted throughout main living area, and a large 2 car garage. Enjoy sipping your morning coffee while overlooking a peaceful lake on your large screened in patio! Just steps away from a fabulous clubhouse with a resort style pool, wonderful playground, tennis courts, and additional parking for guest. Not to mention a manned guard gate and security monitored dry storage so bring your boat, RV's or toys!