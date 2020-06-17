All apartments in Riviera Beach
Find more places like 4006 Dorado Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riviera Beach, FL
/
4006 Dorado Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

4006 Dorado Drive

4006 Dorado Drive · (561) 758-8647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riviera Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4006 Dorado Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33418
Woodbine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1461 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful CBS home offers a large open floor plan with updated Kitchen and bathrooms! Featuring stainless steal app., newer AC (installed 2017), granite counters, freshly painted throughout main living area, and a large 2 car garage. Enjoy sipping your morning coffee while overlooking a peaceful lake on your large screened in patio! Just steps away from a fabulous clubhouse with a resort style pool, wonderful playground, tennis courts, and additional parking for guest. Not to mention a manned guard gate and security monitored dry storage so bring your boat, RV's or toys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Dorado Drive have any available units?
4006 Dorado Drive has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4006 Dorado Drive have?
Some of 4006 Dorado Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Dorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Dorado Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Dorado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Dorado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 4006 Dorado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Dorado Drive does offer parking.
Does 4006 Dorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 Dorado Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Dorado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4006 Dorado Drive has a pool.
Does 4006 Dorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 4006 Dorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Dorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Dorado Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Dorado Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4006 Dorado Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4006 Dorado Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Similar Pages

Riviera Beach 1 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 Bedrooms
Riviera Beach Apartments with BalconyRiviera Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Riviera Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity