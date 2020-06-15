3600 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled with OCEAN VIEWS from your living room and kitchen!! With a private gate to the beach, your feet will be in the sand in minutes! The open kitchen has new dark wood cabinets, granite counters and new SS appliances. The bathroom is updated with a large comfort height sink cabinet and toilet. Unit comes with washer/dryer hook ups in the hall closet, Most units do not have these. The bedroom is large with a double closet. Large patio with amazing views! The floors in the entire condo are tiled... making it easy to sweep up all the sand from your beach! This one wont last, come enjoy the view and the amazing neighbors.