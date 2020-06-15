All apartments in Riviera Beach
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:19 PM

3600 N Ocean Drive

3600 North Ocean Drive · (561) 801-3376
Location

3600 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled with OCEAN VIEWS from your living room and kitchen!! With a private gate to the beach, your feet will be in the sand in minutes! The open kitchen has new dark wood cabinets, granite counters and new SS appliances. The bathroom is updated with a large comfort height sink cabinet and toilet. Unit comes with washer/dryer hook ups in the hall closet, Most units do not have these. The bedroom is large with a double closet. Large patio with amazing views! The floors in the entire condo are tiled... making it easy to sweep up all the sand from your beach! This one wont last, come enjoy the view and the amazing neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 N Ocean Drive have any available units?
3600 N Ocean Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3600 N Ocean Drive have?
Some of 3600 N Ocean Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 N Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3600 N Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 N Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3600 N Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 3600 N Ocean Drive offer parking?
No, 3600 N Ocean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3600 N Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 N Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 N Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 3600 N Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3600 N Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 3600 N Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 N Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 N Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 N Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 N Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
