2800 N Ocean Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

**** AVAILABLE from JUNE 1st, 2020. ****COME AND ENJOY THE BEST VIEWS OF THE OCEAN FROM YOUR 14 th floor balcony. DIRECT OCEAN ACCESS to the beach. UNIT COMPLETELY RENOVATED- renovation finished January 2020.THIS 2 BED 2 BATHROOM UNIT is beautlfly decorated with MODERN FURNITURE, UPGRATED kitchen with granite countertops and ALL NEW appliances.TWO BATHROOMS WITH STATE OF THE ART MARBLE SHOWERS AND LINEAL DRAIN IN MASTER.Just bring your personal items, becuase everything else is incluted in your rent. AVAILABLE SEASONAL rent OCT 1st- DEC 31st 2020rented January 1st - March 31st, 2021Rate - $ 4,500/month - min 3 monthsOFF SEASONAL rent available June 1- Sept 30,202Rate - $ 3,000/month - min 3 months