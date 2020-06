Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

Highly Desirable 1st floor corner condo with a 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan with a den. 1480 Sq Ft A/C. Located very close to the beach and next to the olympic sized pool/clubhouse. Washer and dryer located inside condo. Sugar Sands is a great 55+ community in the heart of Singer Island. It features a huge heated pool, shallow pool, tennis courts, BBQ grills, lovely updated club house, boat slips for sale or lease, deeded access to public beaches.