1170 Cabana Road

AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL AND SHORT TERM, DAILY RATE IS $250 SEASONAL, $120 OFF SEASONAL. Just remodeled into a beautiful, beachy themed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Villa. 5-minute walk to the local beach, shops, and restaurants as well as a 5-minute walk to Phil Foster Park, known for the best snorkeling. Brand New Salt water pool, fire pit, grill, lounge areas, and several other amenities that will help you to enjoy your vacation with us! Good WiFi Internet, Laundry room and roomy kitchen & dining room allowing for family-style gatherings.