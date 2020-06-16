All apartments in Riviera Beach
1170 Cabana Road
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:52 PM

1170 Cabana Road

1170 Cabana Road · (561) 573-8393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1170 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Yacht Harbor Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL AND SHORT TERM, DAILY RATE IS $250 SEASONAL, $120 OFF SEASONAL. Just remodeled into a beautiful, beachy themed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Villa. 5-minute walk to the local beach, shops, and restaurants as well as a 5-minute walk to Phil Foster Park, known for the best snorkeling. Brand New Salt water pool, fire pit, grill, lounge areas, and several other amenities that will help you to enjoy your vacation with us! Good WiFi Internet, Laundry room and roomy kitchen & dining room allowing for family-style gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Cabana Road have any available units?
1170 Cabana Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1170 Cabana Road have?
Some of 1170 Cabana Road's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Cabana Road currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Cabana Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Cabana Road pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Cabana Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 1170 Cabana Road offer parking?
No, 1170 Cabana Road does not offer parking.
Does 1170 Cabana Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Cabana Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Cabana Road have a pool?
Yes, 1170 Cabana Road has a pool.
Does 1170 Cabana Road have accessible units?
No, 1170 Cabana Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Cabana Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 Cabana Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 Cabana Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 Cabana Road does not have units with air conditioning.
