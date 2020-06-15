1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Attention First Floor lovers -new on market - light and bright 2/2 right on the water with 35' dock space available. Parking space is right in front of unit too for convenience. Neat and clean with updated bathrooms, countertops and vanities. Enclosed screen patio with wide open views of the canal and boats. Currently tenant occupied for season through 4/15/2019. Sorry no showings till after they vacate. Please note: pictures do not reflect the new flooring in master bedroom and countertops/vanities in the bathrooms. Sugar Sands has some of the best amenities including 2 pools, tennis courts, community room, walking paths and much more.