Riviera Beach, FL
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard

1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard · (561) 626-7000
Riviera Beach
Location

1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 185 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1143 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Attention First Floor lovers -new on market - light and bright 2/2 right on the water with 35' dock space available. Parking space is right in front of unit too for convenience. Neat and clean with updated bathrooms, countertops and vanities. Enclosed screen patio with wide open views of the canal and boats. Currently tenant occupied for season through 4/15/2019. Sorry no showings till after they vacate. Please note: pictures do not reflect the new flooring in master bedroom and countertops/vanities in the bathrooms. Sugar Sands has some of the best amenities including 2 pools, tennis courts, community room, walking paths and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard have any available units?
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard have?
Some of 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
