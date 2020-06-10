9509 NEWDALE WAY

Amenities

Location, location, location! Just blocks from US 301, behind the Riverview movie complex. Spacious second floor 3 BR, 2 BA condo. Split floor plan with the kitchen opening to the living room/dining area and featuring a breakfast bar for extra seating space. Ceramic tile floors in all wet areas and stacked Washer/Dryer in the Laundry closet. This community features many amenities including a Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Center & Playground. Located close to I-75, US 301, SR-60 and Progress Blvd / Bloomingdale Blvd. Easy access to local shopping, restaurants and all types of retail businesses. It's an easy commute to Brandon, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, South Tampa and even Bradenton. SECTION 8 vouchers welcome. Available for immediate occupancy.