Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

9509 NEWDALE WAY

9509 Newdale Way · No Longer Available
Location

9509 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Location, location, location! Just blocks from US 301, behind the Riverview movie complex. Spacious second floor 3 BR, 2 BA condo. Split floor plan with the kitchen opening to the living room/dining area and featuring a breakfast bar for extra seating space. Ceramic tile floors in all wet areas and stacked Washer/Dryer in the Laundry closet. This community features many amenities including a Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Center & Playground. Located close to I-75, US 301, SR-60 and Progress Blvd / Bloomingdale Blvd. Easy access to local shopping, restaurants and all types of retail businesses. It's an easy commute to Brandon, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, South Tampa and even Bradenton. SECTION 8 vouchers welcome. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

