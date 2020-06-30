6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Very nice freshly painted 3-Bedroom, 2-1/2-Bathroom townhome with screened lanai, Overlooking the pond * * * BEAUTIFUL GATED / POOL COMMUNITY * * *. You will fall in love with this home once you walk through the front door. The entire living area, kitchen & baths have tile flooring with carpet in the upstairs bedrooms and laminate flooring in the downstairs bedroom. This is great floorplan with 2-bedrooms and 2-baths upstairs and one den & 1/2- bath downstairs. There is a large eat-in kitchen open to the family room. All appliances included: dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range, washer & dryer. There are plenty of maple cabinets & lots of counter space. There are ceiling fan in bedroom and family room also included are window blinds. This is a 1,412 sq ft unit, very bright with plenty of windows. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a roomy master bath. The gated community also has a community pool. There is plenty of shopping and a number of restaurants in the area. Easy

commute to Rt-75 & the Crosstown Expressway. This is the home you have been looking for.