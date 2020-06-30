All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:59 AM

6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

6548 Osprey Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6548 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice freshly painted 3-Bedroom, 2-1/2-Bathroom townhome with screened lanai, Overlooking the pond * * * BEAUTIFUL GATED / POOL COMMUNITY * * *. You will fall in love with this home once you walk through the front door. The entire living area, kitchen & baths have tile flooring with carpet in the upstairs bedrooms and laminate flooring in the downstairs bedroom. This is great floorplan with 2-bedrooms and 2-baths upstairs and one den & 1/2- bath downstairs. There is a large eat-in kitchen open to the family room. All appliances included: dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range, washer & dryer. There are plenty of maple cabinets & lots of counter space. There are ceiling fan in bedroom and family room also included are window blinds. This is a 1,412 sq ft unit, very bright with plenty of windows. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a roomy master bath. The gated community also has a community pool. There is plenty of shopping and a number of restaurants in the area. Easy
commute to Rt-75 & the Crosstown Expressway. This is the home you have been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6548 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa