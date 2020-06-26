All apartments in Riverview
6327 Gondola Dr

6327 Gondola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6327 Gondola Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Villages of Lake St. Charles

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call Norma at 813-892-9147 for information and appointment to see this very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Villages of Lake St Charles community in Riverview. This home has been freshly painted, has new tile floors in living room and kitchen. Very nice fenced yard off the screened lanai. You will be so impressed when you walk in with the large eat-in kitchen with 2 pantries and breakfast bar that view the large living room area. Bedrooms are split on each side of the living room. Master has bathroom and second bathroom is between the other two bedrooms. Very convenient. Don't hesitate to see this one as it won't last long! One small-medium pet permitted with an additional pet fee and screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 Gondola Dr have any available units?
6327 Gondola Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6327 Gondola Dr have?
Some of 6327 Gondola Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 Gondola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6327 Gondola Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 Gondola Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6327 Gondola Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6327 Gondola Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6327 Gondola Dr offers parking.
Does 6327 Gondola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6327 Gondola Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 Gondola Dr have a pool?
No, 6327 Gondola Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6327 Gondola Dr have accessible units?
No, 6327 Gondola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 Gondola Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6327 Gondola Dr has units with dishwashers.
