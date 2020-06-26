6327 Gondola Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Call Norma at 813-892-9147 for information and appointment to see this very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Villages of Lake St Charles community in Riverview. This home has been freshly painted, has new tile floors in living room and kitchen. Very nice fenced yard off the screened lanai. You will be so impressed when you walk in with the large eat-in kitchen with 2 pantries and breakfast bar that view the large living room area. Bedrooms are split on each side of the living room. Master has bathroom and second bathroom is between the other two bedrooms. Very convenient. Don't hesitate to see this one as it won't last long! One small-medium pet permitted with an additional pet fee and screening.