5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

RIVERVIEW: 1 bed/1 bath at Allegro Palms! - NEW PRICE! Resort style living in beautiful Allegro Palm Condominiums. This 1br/1ba condo is located within a fully gated community with great amenities. Built-in shelving in living room, large walk-in closet, screened balcony w/storage closet. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar and an inside utility room that includes a washer/dryer.

A complete exercise facility w/ TV has 24-hour access. The recreational complex features 2 oversize pools, tennis court, basketball court, pet walks & grilling areas. Don't miss out on this one - come see today! AVAILABLE DECEMBER 16th for move-in!



FEATURES:

2nd floor unit

All appliances EXVCEPT microwave

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Screened Balcony w/storage

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Carpet/Tile flooring

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult, 18 years and above.



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



