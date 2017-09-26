All apartments in Riverview
5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202

5521 Legacy Crescent Place
Location

5521 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
RIVERVIEW: 1 bed/1 bath at Allegro Palms! - NEW PRICE! Resort style living in beautiful Allegro Palm Condominiums. This 1br/1ba condo is located within a fully gated community with great amenities. Built-in shelving in living room, large walk-in closet, screened balcony w/storage closet. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar and an inside utility room that includes a washer/dryer.
A complete exercise facility w/ TV has 24-hour access. The recreational complex features 2 oversize pools, tennis court, basketball court, pet walks & grilling areas. Don't miss out on this one - come see today! AVAILABLE DECEMBER 16th for move-in!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd floor unit
All appliances EXVCEPT microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Screened Balcony w/storage
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Carpet/Tile flooring
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult, 18 years and above.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2695051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 have any available units?
5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 have?
Some of 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 is pet friendly.
Does 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 offer parking?
No, 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 does not offer parking.
Does 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 have a pool?
Yes, 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 has a pool.
Does 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 have accessible units?
Yes, 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 has accessible units.
Does 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Legacy Crescent Pl #202 does not have units with dishwashers.

