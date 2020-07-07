All apartments in Riverview
Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:59 PM

12910 Jessup Watch Pl

12910 Jessup Watch Place · No Longer Available
Location

12910 Jessup Watch Place, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b93e83008f ---- Call Now 8133332332 Cell Please watch the you tube video https://youtu.be/rwCVdX2kpBo This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome features open space and natural light as you enter into the living and dining area. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a full pantry making it a pleasure to cook in. The upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the master bath has a beautifully tiled garden tub and shower. There is another full bath upstairs in addition to the conveniently placed washer and dryer connections. Maintenance-free living with lawn care and water included. Don\'t miss out on a great opportunity! $1350 Monthly Rent $1350 Deposit Call Now 813 333 2332 $60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. 2 pet maximum, must be less than 30 Lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12910 Jessup Watch Pl have any available units?
12910 Jessup Watch Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12910 Jessup Watch Pl have?
Some of 12910 Jessup Watch Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12910 Jessup Watch Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12910 Jessup Watch Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12910 Jessup Watch Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12910 Jessup Watch Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12910 Jessup Watch Pl offer parking?
No, 12910 Jessup Watch Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12910 Jessup Watch Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12910 Jessup Watch Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12910 Jessup Watch Pl have a pool?
No, 12910 Jessup Watch Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12910 Jessup Watch Pl have accessible units?
No, 12910 Jessup Watch Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12910 Jessup Watch Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12910 Jessup Watch Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

