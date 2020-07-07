12910 Jessup Watch Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b93e83008f ---- Call Now 8133332332 Cell Please watch the you tube video https://youtu.be/rwCVdX2kpBo This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome features open space and natural light as you enter into the living and dining area. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a full pantry making it a pleasure to cook in. The upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the master bath has a beautifully tiled garden tub and shower. There is another full bath upstairs in addition to the conveniently placed washer and dryer connections. Maintenance-free living with lawn care and water included. Don\'t miss out on a great opportunity! $1350 Monthly Rent $1350 Deposit Call Now 813 333 2332 $60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. 2 pet maximum, must be less than 30 Lbs.