12909 Jessup Watch Place

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly gym pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Golf Course Community, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Summerfield Village - Golf Course Community, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Summerfield Village Riverview Community. Community Offers: Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center Tennis Courts, and Playground. Eat In Kitchen with Pass Through Window and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. Ceiling Fans and Blinds Included. Carpets Through Out. Inside Utility Closet! Close to Shopping and entertainment Dinning. Small Pets Allowed- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES OR DEPOSIT FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. HOA REQUIRES APPROVAL AND MAY TAKE 15 DAYS FROM THE DATE THE APPLICATION IS APPROVED BY OUT OFFICE TO OBTIAN FROM HOA.



(RLNE3506357)