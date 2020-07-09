All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12909 Jessup Watch Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12909 Jessup Watch Place
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

12909 Jessup Watch Place

12909 Jessup Watch Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12909 Jessup Watch Pl, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Golf Course Community, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Summerfield Village - Golf Course Community, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Summerfield Village Riverview Community. Community Offers: Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center Tennis Courts, and Playground. Eat In Kitchen with Pass Through Window and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. Ceiling Fans and Blinds Included. Carpets Through Out. Inside Utility Closet! Close to Shopping and entertainment Dinning. Small Pets Allowed- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES OR DEPOSIT FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. HOA REQUIRES APPROVAL AND MAY TAKE 15 DAYS FROM THE DATE THE APPLICATION IS APPROVED BY OUT OFFICE TO OBTIAN FROM HOA.

(RLNE3506357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12909 Jessup Watch Place have any available units?
12909 Jessup Watch Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12909 Jessup Watch Place have?
Some of 12909 Jessup Watch Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12909 Jessup Watch Place currently offering any rent specials?
12909 Jessup Watch Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12909 Jessup Watch Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12909 Jessup Watch Place is pet friendly.
Does 12909 Jessup Watch Place offer parking?
No, 12909 Jessup Watch Place does not offer parking.
Does 12909 Jessup Watch Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12909 Jessup Watch Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12909 Jessup Watch Place have a pool?
Yes, 12909 Jessup Watch Place has a pool.
Does 12909 Jessup Watch Place have accessible units?
No, 12909 Jessup Watch Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12909 Jessup Watch Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12909 Jessup Watch Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa