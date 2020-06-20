12422 Cedarfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool hot tub tennis court

In times like these spend your endless Florida summer nights at the POOL!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 4 bedroom / 2 bath 1685 Sq. ft. pool home has been freshly painted and features and brand new gorgeous floors in all bedrooms.There are No backyard neighbors, pond view and hot tub. Open living area with split plan master on one side and 3 bedrooms on the other. Pool access from master bedroom, stand up shower, garden tub, and double sinks in bath. Close and Easy access to US-301, & I-75 further to I-4, Crosstown Expressway. Great Location for commuters to Tampa, MacDill AFB, Brandon Even St Pete. Big Shopping Center, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, New Hospital, Brandon Town Center, shopping & dining.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1187833?accessKey=5b5b



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL OR TEXT GERMAN @ 813-766-2343



No Pets Allowed



