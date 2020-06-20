All apartments in Riverview
12422 Cedarfield Drive
12422 Cedarfield Drive

12422 Cedarfield Drive
Location

12422 Cedarfield Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
In times like these spend your endless Florida summer nights at the POOL!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 4 bedroom / 2 bath 1685 Sq. ft. pool home has been freshly painted and features and brand new gorgeous floors in all bedrooms.There are No backyard neighbors, pond view and hot tub. Open living area with split plan master on one side and 3 bedrooms on the other. Pool access from master bedroom, stand up shower, garden tub, and double sinks in bath. Close and Easy access to US-301, & I-75 further to I-4, Crosstown Expressway. Great Location for commuters to Tampa, MacDill AFB, Brandon Even St Pete. Big Shopping Center, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, New Hospital, Brandon Town Center, shopping & dining.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1187833?accessKey=5b5b

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL OR TEXT GERMAN @ 813-766-2343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12422 Cedarfield Drive have any available units?
12422 Cedarfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12422 Cedarfield Drive have?
Some of 12422 Cedarfield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12422 Cedarfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12422 Cedarfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12422 Cedarfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12422 Cedarfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12422 Cedarfield Drive offer parking?
No, 12422 Cedarfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12422 Cedarfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12422 Cedarfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12422 Cedarfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12422 Cedarfield Drive has a pool.
Does 12422 Cedarfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 12422 Cedarfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12422 Cedarfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12422 Cedarfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
