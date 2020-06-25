All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

11111 Hudson Hills Lane

11111 Hudson Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11111 Hudson Hills Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect 6BR/3BA 2-Car Garage Family Home w. Plenty of Extra Space! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Brand new six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage, you have plenty of space for the family and extra room to play. Your large and spacious kitchen makes it easy to whip up a meal for the entire family, equipped with a full-size pantry and plenty of prep and storage space. Enjoy and find time to relax in your new oversized living room. You'll find a downstairs bedroom and bathroom for convenience and also serves as the perfect space for an office or guest bedroom, separate from the second-floor bedrooms. As you make your way upstairs, you'll find the master suite along with four additional bedrooms. The loft will be a favorite hangout for kids and parents alike.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4820765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11111 Hudson Hills Lane have any available units?
11111 Hudson Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11111 Hudson Hills Lane have?
Some of 11111 Hudson Hills Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11111 Hudson Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11111 Hudson Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11111 Hudson Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11111 Hudson Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11111 Hudson Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11111 Hudson Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 11111 Hudson Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11111 Hudson Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11111 Hudson Hills Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11111 Hudson Hills Lane has a pool.
Does 11111 Hudson Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 11111 Hudson Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11111 Hudson Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11111 Hudson Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
