11023 Desoto Rd
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

11023 Desoto Rd

11023 Desoto Road · No Longer Available
Location

11023 Desoto Road, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Riverview ~ Lake Front 3BD/3BTH Home on a Private 9.76 Acre Wooded Lot - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! This is a unique opportunity to live in a secluded lake front home in Riverview. This 3 story home is situated on a wooded, 9.76 acre private lot with features you do not easily find. Over 2700 sq ft of living space with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, family great room with an additional 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment with full kitchen on the first floor - perfect in-law or guest quarters. Other features include fireplace, two large covered porches overlooking the lake, and RV Port. Close to Riverview Elementary. This property is right off 301 with easy access to I-75, Selmond Expressway, shopping, dining and more! Call or schedule on line www.rentitnetwork.com a showing. Hurry! Homes like this don't last long!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1901971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11023 Desoto Rd have any available units?
11023 Desoto Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 11023 Desoto Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11023 Desoto Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11023 Desoto Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11023 Desoto Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11023 Desoto Rd offer parking?
No, 11023 Desoto Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11023 Desoto Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11023 Desoto Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11023 Desoto Rd have a pool?
No, 11023 Desoto Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11023 Desoto Rd have accessible units?
No, 11023 Desoto Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11023 Desoto Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11023 Desoto Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11023 Desoto Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11023 Desoto Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
