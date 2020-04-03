5298 PORTLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please. Tropical landscape, fenced in privacy, corner lot on a quiet street yet only 5 minutes to Siesta Key! This updated three bedroom two bath home located on the mainland of Sarasota is situated just minutes to Gulf Gate Plaza great for shopping, restaurants, and a few of those hole in the wall bars we all love to stumble across. 15 minutes gets you to downtown sarasota for even more variety of activities, dining, and night life.



The main living area boasts an open concept with family room, dining area and kitchen. The dining area seats 6 persons while the spacious well equipped kitchen can accommodate most any level of culinary skills. The living room opens out to the screened in patio and pool through glass sliding doors. Outside on the patio, this property is furnished with a patio dining set and barbecue grill. Back inside on the south side of the home you will find two guest bedrooms which share a bathroom with tub/shower combination. One bedroom is furnished with two twin size beds where the other is furnished with a queen bed. The queen bedroom also has large glass sliding doors leading back out to the pool. On the complete other side of the home you find the master suite furnished with queen size bed and has an ensuite bathroom equipped with stand alone shower and separate garden tub.