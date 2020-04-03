All apartments in Ridge Wood Heights
5298 PORTLAND WAY
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

5298 PORTLAND WAY

5298 Portland Way · (941) 320-4287
Location

5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL 34231

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please. Tropical landscape, fenced in privacy, corner lot on a quiet street yet only 5 minutes to Siesta Key! This updated three bedroom two bath home located on the mainland of Sarasota is situated just minutes to Gulf Gate Plaza great for shopping, restaurants, and a few of those hole in the wall bars we all love to stumble across. 15 minutes gets you to downtown sarasota for even more variety of activities, dining, and night life.

The main living area boasts an open concept with family room, dining area and kitchen. The dining area seats 6 persons while the spacious well equipped kitchen can accommodate most any level of culinary skills. The living room opens out to the screened in patio and pool through glass sliding doors. Outside on the patio, this property is furnished with a patio dining set and barbecue grill. Back inside on the south side of the home you will find two guest bedrooms which share a bathroom with tub/shower combination. One bedroom is furnished with two twin size beds where the other is furnished with a queen bed. The queen bedroom also has large glass sliding doors leading back out to the pool. On the complete other side of the home you find the master suite furnished with queen size bed and has an ensuite bathroom equipped with stand alone shower and separate garden tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5298 PORTLAND WAY have any available units?
5298 PORTLAND WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5298 PORTLAND WAY have?
Some of 5298 PORTLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5298 PORTLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5298 PORTLAND WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5298 PORTLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5298 PORTLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridge Wood Heights.
Does 5298 PORTLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5298 PORTLAND WAY does offer parking.
Does 5298 PORTLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5298 PORTLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5298 PORTLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5298 PORTLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 5298 PORTLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 5298 PORTLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5298 PORTLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5298 PORTLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5298 PORTLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5298 PORTLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
