2763 WOODGATE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym pool shuffle board sauna

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Cute 2 bedrooms - 2 bath condo located very close to shops and restaurants. 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach. Only a couple of blocks to Riverview High School and 1 mile to Phillipi Shores Elementary. Includes, pool, clubhouse with fitness room, sauna, activities center, shuffleboard, etc... Also included in rent is the cable, water, trash, and sewer. A storage unit is also provided. Washer and Dryer located in the condo. You also get your own private little fenced courtyard as well.

1st month, Last month and Security deposit will be required. Association does not allow pets unless you can obtain a pet certificate online or with your regular physician. Text or Call us to schedule your appointment to see this condo.