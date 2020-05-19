All apartments in Ridge Wood Heights
2763 WOODGATE LANE

2763 Woodgate Lane · (941) 961-8880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2763 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL 34231

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
shuffle board
sauna
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Cute 2 bedrooms - 2 bath condo located very close to shops and restaurants. 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach. Only a couple of blocks to Riverview High School and 1 mile to Phillipi Shores Elementary. Includes, pool, clubhouse with fitness room, sauna, activities center, shuffleboard, etc... Also included in rent is the cable, water, trash, and sewer. A storage unit is also provided. Washer and Dryer located in the condo. You also get your own private little fenced courtyard as well.
1st month, Last month and Security deposit will be required. Association does not allow pets unless you can obtain a pet certificate online or with your regular physician. Text or Call us to schedule your appointment to see this condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 WOODGATE LANE have any available units?
2763 WOODGATE LANE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2763 WOODGATE LANE have?
Some of 2763 WOODGATE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 WOODGATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2763 WOODGATE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 WOODGATE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2763 WOODGATE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2763 WOODGATE LANE offer parking?
No, 2763 WOODGATE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2763 WOODGATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2763 WOODGATE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 WOODGATE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2763 WOODGATE LANE has a pool.
Does 2763 WOODGATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2763 WOODGATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 WOODGATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2763 WOODGATE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 WOODGATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2763 WOODGATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
