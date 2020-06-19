99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

FURNISHED Annual Vivante Condo, two bedroom, two bath, with garage to enjoy year round sunsets. Enjoy Vivante with the great resort living feel with amenities to include, two swimming pools, both a 25 ft meter pool and a gorgeous infinity edge pool. Keep fit on the 8 tennis courts and a high end fitness center which is for you to enjoy included with your monthly rent. Condo has a unique split floor plan that is designed for your comfort with 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft doors. Master suite bathroom features dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk in shower. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Small dog ok.