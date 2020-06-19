All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

99 Vivante Boulevard · (941) 769-3534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FURNISHED Annual Vivante Condo, two bedroom, two bath, with garage to enjoy year round sunsets. Enjoy Vivante with the great resort living feel with amenities to include, two swimming pools, both a 25 ft meter pool and a gorgeous infinity edge pool. Keep fit on the 8 tennis courts and a high end fitness center which is for you to enjoy included with your monthly rent. Condo has a unique split floor plan that is designed for your comfort with 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft doors. Master suite bathroom features dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk in shower. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Small dog ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
