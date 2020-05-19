All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:32 PM

93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

93 Vivante Boulevard · (941) 769-3534
Location

93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9323 · Avail. now

$4,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2338 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
yoga
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months. This home is unbelievably spacious with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, furnished, with gorgeous views of the harbor. Living room has sliders that open up into a HUGE lanai to relax in comfort. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a king size bed, his and her closets and slider that open up to the lanai. Master bath has dual sinks, jetted tub and walk in shower. Guest bedroom has a queen size bed perfect for overnight guests. Third bedroom is set up as a comfortable quiet den. Topped off with a huge list of “class A” amenities offered by the community. Including: a resort style pool with infinity edge, a fully equipped fitness center, yoga, tennis courts and more! Rare 2 covered parking spaces, allowing you to have 2 designated spaces near elevator. Do not miss the very unique opportunity. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
