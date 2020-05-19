93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

Amenities
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months. This home is unbelievably spacious with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, furnished, with gorgeous views of the harbor. Living room has sliders that open up into a HUGE lanai to relax in comfort. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a king size bed, his and her closets and slider that open up to the lanai. Master bath has dual sinks, jetted tub and walk in shower. Guest bedroom has a queen size bed perfect for overnight guests. Third bedroom is set up as a comfortable quiet den. Topped off with a huge list of “class A” amenities offered by the community. Including: a resort style pool with infinity edge, a fully equipped fitness center, yoga, tennis courts and more! Rare 2 covered parking spaces, allowing you to have 2 designated spaces near elevator. Do not miss the very unique opportunity. Sorry no pets.