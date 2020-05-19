93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool tennis court yoga

Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months. This home is unbelievably spacious with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, furnished, with gorgeous views of the harbor. Living room has sliders that open up into a HUGE lanai to relax in comfort. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a king size bed, his and her closets and slider that open up to the lanai. Master bath has dual sinks, jetted tub and walk in shower. Guest bedroom has a queen size bed perfect for overnight guests. Third bedroom is set up as a comfortable quiet den. Topped off with a huge list of “class A” amenities offered by the community. Including: a resort style pool with infinity edge, a fully equipped fitness center, yoga, tennis courts and more! Rare 2 covered parking spaces, allowing you to have 2 designated spaces near elevator. Do not miss the very unique opportunity. Sorry no pets.