Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:42 PM

89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

89 Vivante Boulevard · (941) 380-6263
Location

89 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
tennis court
AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - DECEMBER $2200!! Million dollar views from this Harbor front condo with private elevator access, harbor view and spacious lanai. Master BR suite faces the harbor, has large closets, magnificent bath w/garden tub, separate shower and vanities w/granite tops. Spacious kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances. 2 guest bedrooms w/separate bath, lots of closet space and laundry with washer, dryer and sink. Luxurious 12,000 sq. ft. clubhouse features: media room, billiards room, state-of-the-art exercise facility, spa services, tropical-style pool and lap pool. Also, 6 lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, bridges and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
