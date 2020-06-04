89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

Amenities
AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - DECEMBER $2200!! Million dollar views from this Harbor front condo with private elevator access, harbor view and spacious lanai. Master BR suite faces the harbor, has large closets, magnificent bath w/garden tub, separate shower and vanities w/granite tops. Spacious kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances. 2 guest bedrooms w/separate bath, lots of closet space and laundry with washer, dryer and sink. Luxurious 12,000 sq. ft. clubhouse features: media room, billiards room, state-of-the-art exercise facility, spa services, tropical-style pool and lap pool. Also, 6 lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, bridges and walking paths.