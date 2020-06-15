All apartments in Punta Gorda
450 Sorrento Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

450 Sorrento Ct

450 Sorrento Court · (941) 225-7212
Location

450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 450 Sorrento Ct · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL. This home featuring three beds and two baths, on power boat canal with dock. Home features comfy Family room and dining room; breakfast nook with pool and water view. Split bedroom plan with Master suite on one side and two guest bedrooms on the other separated by guest bathroom. Beds are King, Queen and Twins. NO PETS. Cable television and internet provided, as well as electric and water with caps on usage. For additional information contact Christine by phone or text at 941-255-7212

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Sorrento Ct have any available units?
450 Sorrento Ct has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 450 Sorrento Ct currently offering any rent specials?
450 Sorrento Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Sorrento Ct pet-friendly?
No, 450 Sorrento Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 450 Sorrento Ct offer parking?
No, 450 Sorrento Ct does not offer parking.
Does 450 Sorrento Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Sorrento Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Sorrento Ct have a pool?
Yes, 450 Sorrento Ct has a pool.
Does 450 Sorrento Ct have accessible units?
No, 450 Sorrento Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Sorrento Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Sorrento Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Sorrento Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Sorrento Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
