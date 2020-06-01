All apartments in Punta Gorda
Location

3840 Saint Girons Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2328 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ANNUAL RENTAL!! PARADISE AWAITS YOU!! GORGEOUS 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS den, salt waterfront home in Burnt Store Isles with wide canal view and 84 ft of seawall, sailboat access & boat lift. This spacious, open floor plan has been professionally decorated with great room, gourmet kitchen & split bedroom floor plan. With zero-corner sliding glass doors the great room opens up to a huge lanai with a heated pool and spa plus abundant entertaining area with even more couches, summer kitchen, dining area and outside television. Extended 30 ft dock with 10,000 lb boat lift with water and electric hook ups. Don't miss this GEM of the Isles! Furnishings Optional... PETS CONSIDERED UPON OWNERS APPROVAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have any available units?
3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have?
Some of 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
