3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE

ANNUAL RENTAL!! PARADISE AWAITS YOU!! GORGEOUS 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS den, salt waterfront home in Burnt Store Isles with wide canal view and 84 ft of seawall, sailboat access & boat lift. This spacious, open floor plan has been professionally decorated with great room, gourmet kitchen & split bedroom floor plan. With zero-corner sliding glass doors the great room opens up to a huge lanai with a heated pool and spa plus abundant entertaining area with even more couches, summer kitchen, dining area and outside television. Extended 30 ft dock with 10,000 lb boat lift with water and electric hook ups. Don't miss this GEM of the Isles! Furnishings Optional... PETS CONSIDERED UPON OWNERS APPROVAL