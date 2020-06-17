All apartments in Punta Gorda
3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD

3830 Bal Harbor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3830 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
WOW!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villa located on a Sailboat Access canal in the desired Punta Gorda Isles has everything you would want in home. Tranquil water views whether sitting by your private lanai or by the pool. This unit also offers Complete HURRICANE Protection and a detached 2-CAR GARAGE just off the front breezeway of the unit. Special features include Re-Plumbing in 2006 to PVC, Tile Roof replaced in 2006, New Hot Water Heater in 2019, Updated Kitchen with Cabinetry and backsplash, New baseboards and doorframes, Freshly Painted throughout, tile in main living areas and master, New carpet installed in 2019 for both spare bedrooms, vinyl screens in the lanai. Park your boat at your own private ASSIGNED DOCK included with this unit (#9) Water hookup at dock! Large onsite Heated Community Pool that overlooks the intersecting canals. The condo complex is located across the street from St Andrews Golf Course. You'll have the best of both worlds; boating and golfing in your backyard. Small dog friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have any available units?
3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Punta Gorda, FL.
What amenities does 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
