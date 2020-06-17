3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

WOW!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villa located on a Sailboat Access canal in the desired Punta Gorda Isles has everything you would want in home. Tranquil water views whether sitting by your private lanai or by the pool. This unit also offers Complete HURRICANE Protection and a detached 2-CAR GARAGE just off the front breezeway of the unit. Special features include Re-Plumbing in 2006 to PVC, Tile Roof replaced in 2006, New Hot Water Heater in 2019, Updated Kitchen with Cabinetry and backsplash, New baseboards and doorframes, Freshly Painted throughout, tile in main living areas and master, New carpet installed in 2019 for both spare bedrooms, vinyl screens in the lanai. Park your boat at your own private ASSIGNED DOCK included with this unit (#9) Water hookup at dock! Large onsite Heated Community Pool that overlooks the intersecting canals. The condo complex is located across the street from St Andrews Golf Course. You'll have the best of both worlds; boating and golfing in your backyard. Small dog friendly.