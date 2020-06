3251 WHITE IBIS COURT

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW THRU 1/31/2021!***3 MONTH MINIMUM, WONDERFUL PUNTA GORDA ISLES 2/2 CONDO OVERLOOKS POOL AND CANAL! ***HAS A BOAT SLIP!***REFRESHED LAST YEAR W/NEW CARPET, PAINT, WASHER/DRYER & APPLIANCES ARE FAIRLY NEW TOO!

LIGHT & BRIGHT, 2ND FLR. CLEAN! FULLY OUTFITTED! NEW LANAI FURNITURE SOON! INDOOR LAUNDRY TOO! QUIET DEAD END STREET, SMALL QUIET NICE COMPLEX W/ HEATED POOL & DOCK TO FISH ON! GREAT RM/DINING RM COMBO W/SLIDERS OPENS TO XTRA LARGE LANAI FOR RELAXING AND DINING! SPACIOUS SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, KING BED IN MBR, QUEEN BED IN GBR. MASTER W/ENSUITE BATH, LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, WASHER/DRYER ROOM. COZY KITCHEN W/BKFT BAR! A COUPLE MINUTES TO BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA, DEED RESTRICTED AREA, & CONDO FACES SOUTHWEST FOR BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS OFF THE LANAI! DOWNTOWN PG OFFERS DINING, SHOPPING, AND LOTS OF ONGOING ACTIVITIES, ESPECIALLY IN HIGH SEASON! PG IS A WATERFRONT COMMUNITY, APX 2 MILES TO POPULAR SHOPPING VILLAGE, FISHING, HIKING, CYCLING, SAILING AND BOATERS DREAM AREA! SMALL, MAYBERRY STYLE COMMUNITY, YOU WILL LOVE THE SLOWER PACED, LESS CONGESTION, FRIENDLY AREA TOO! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN SEASONAL RENTAL! WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN 6+ MOS. MINIMUM 3 MONTHS. PERFECT PLACE IF YOU ARE RELOCATING TO AREA AND NEED A NICE AREA TO START YOUR NEW ADVENTURE!