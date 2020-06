Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

Light and Bright 2 bed 2 bath Duplex in Punta Gorda Isles Tile in Common Areas, Laminate in bedrooms tiled shower in master with door to pool, large spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and spacious living are also separate laundry near garage entrance. Nice yard with pool and divider for privacy from unit B.